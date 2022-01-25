Analysts Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.29. Belden reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. upped their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.66. 356,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,930. Belden has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Belden by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Belden by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 203,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Belden by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

