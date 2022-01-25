Analysts Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.07 Million

Analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to post sales of $230.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $230.13 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $133.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $739.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.62 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 66.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 42.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,187. The company has a market capitalization of $734.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

