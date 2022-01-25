Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.76 EPS

Analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Seagen reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($3.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $129.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 52 week low of $123.50 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.39.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,679 shares of company stock valued at $80,663,341 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 32,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 455.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

