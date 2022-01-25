Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.20.

MPWR stock traded down $26.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.44. 29,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,414. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

