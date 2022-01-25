Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
MPWR stock traded down $26.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.44. 29,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,414. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.
In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.