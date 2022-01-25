Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. 3,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $984.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,049,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,566,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

