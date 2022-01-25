Analysts Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Earnings of $9.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings per share of $9.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.94 and the highest is $9.30. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $5.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $34.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.29 to $34.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $34.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.57 to $36.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $130.30 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.20 and its 200-day moving average is $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.