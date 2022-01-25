Analysts Anticipate Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genius Sports.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $3,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.