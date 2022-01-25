Analysts Anticipate Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings. Apyx Medical reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apyx Medical.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 325,804 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 619.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 83,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

