Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post -$1.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.82). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.86) to ($6.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($1.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.63.

ALNY stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.41. 754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,888. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

