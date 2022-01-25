AmonD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,225.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, AmonD has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $13,225.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.42 or 0.06614704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,346.90 or 0.99909577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006319 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

