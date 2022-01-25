Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.62.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

AMGN stock opened at $226.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 62,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,479,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 26,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

