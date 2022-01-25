Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $300.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.33 and a 200-day moving average of $284.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $196.77 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

