American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

AMSWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Software by 13.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 95.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 24.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 223,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. American Software has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $760.30 million, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.68.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

