American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

American Express (NYSE:AXP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $158.93, but opened at $163.63. American Express shares last traded at $162.72, with a volume of 134,231 shares trading hands.

The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Get American Express alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.