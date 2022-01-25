American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.99 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will earn $4.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

