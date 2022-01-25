American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 42,162 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $25,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

PRU opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

