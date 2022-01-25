American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 219,815 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 219,815 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $27,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

