American Century Companies Inc. Invests $26.52 Million in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,901,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.95% of Sovos Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,249,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,111,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,729,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,093,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOVO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82. Sovos Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

