American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.47% of Landstar System worth $28,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR opened at $168.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.44. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.30 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

