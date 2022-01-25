American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 424,276 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 424,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

