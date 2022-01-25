American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Director Acquires $520,000.00 in Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

