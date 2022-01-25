América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 249.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,049 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 6,338.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 229.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 66,437 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in América Móvil by 42.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

