Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives C$19.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALS shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of ALS stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.70. 177,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,874. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$13.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.46. The company has a market cap of C$687.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

