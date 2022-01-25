AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $596,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

