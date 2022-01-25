AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,169 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after buying an additional 299,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.