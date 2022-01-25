AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 10,672 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,441 shares of company stock worth $2,801,959 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.59. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.