AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,752,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after acquiring an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $1,192,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

