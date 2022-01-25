AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. raised their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

