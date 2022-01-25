Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc Acquires 300,888 Shares

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 300,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $556,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 200,000 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 85,706 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $162,841.40.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 94,910 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $171,787.10.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $325,340.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12.

AESE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 255,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.