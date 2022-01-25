Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 24,798 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,798 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $752,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

