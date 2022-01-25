Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,250 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,369,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,911,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,771 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,261,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 800,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

SHLS stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

