Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 236.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,590 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

