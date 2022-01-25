Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter.

EWT stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.01. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

