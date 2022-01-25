Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 12,327 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Wendy’s worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 719,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

