Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of STORE Capital worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 405,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 581.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 260,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2,092.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 263,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 251,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

Several research firms have commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

