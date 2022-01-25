Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases Shares of 495,068 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 495,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 7.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 188,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 89,365 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 70.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.

