Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 271,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,792,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 67,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,534.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.15 and a beta of 0.96. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

