Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 10,844 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Owens Corning worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.