Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 599.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627,099 shares during the period. Alkermes makes up approximately 3.5% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 2.62% of Alkermes worth $130,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alkermes by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 135.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 995,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 36.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,113 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. 5,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

