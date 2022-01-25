Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price target decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALKT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $934,794.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $118,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.