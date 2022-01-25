Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Financial Contrast

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 34.63% 36.51% 5.20% American Tower 27.44% 39.34% 4.64%

This table compares Alexander’s and American Tower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $199.14 million 6.57 $41.94 million $14.36 17.83 American Tower $8.04 billion 14.07 $1.69 billion $5.50 45.16

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alexander’s and American Tower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00 American Tower 1 5 10 0 2.56

Alexander’s presently has a consensus price target of $270.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%. American Tower has a consensus price target of $296.36, indicating a potential upside of 19.31%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Alexander’s pays out 125.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

American Tower beats Alexander’s on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India. The Europe segment consists of France, Germany and Poland. The Africa segment comprises of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

