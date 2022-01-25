Alerus Financial NA Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

