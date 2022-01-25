Alerus Financial NA Sells 69 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 153.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $577.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $638.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

