Alerus Financial NA Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alerus Financial NA cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.98 and a 200-day moving average of $246.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

