Alerus Financial NA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

