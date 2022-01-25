Alerus Financial NA Purchases 690 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $195.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

