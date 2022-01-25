Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $2.84 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $11.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $279.43. 788,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,173. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

