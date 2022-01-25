Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Steady growth in fleet is driving Air Lease’s top line. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In November 2021, the company’s board approved a 15.6% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 18.5 cents per share. Air Lease’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. At the end of the third quarter, the company's total liquidity was worth $8.4 billion. The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the upward revision of the 2022 Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings over the past 60 days. On the flip side, the company believes that its collection rate might remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. Additionally, escalating costs due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are hurting the company’s bottom line.”

AL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Air Lease by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity.

