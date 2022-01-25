Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

