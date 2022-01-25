Advisory Research Inc. Trims Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.20. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

FRME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $1,496 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

